Gritters called out to prepare roads for more icy weather

Gritters will be heading out this afternoon across Norfolk to prepare the county's roads for more cold temperatures tonight.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) confirmed that the gritting lorries will be in service after residents were warned by Public Health England to prepare for more cold weather over the next few days.

Heavy frost has been a feature in parts of Norfolk over the last few nights and that trend is set to continue until at least Tuesday.

The gritters are heading out this afternoon to help prevent roads becoming icy and make sure that road users are safe while travelling in the county.

NNC says that a typical three-hour gritting run sees them cover around 2,200 miles on A, B and some C class roads across Norfolk.

Some pedestrian footways in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth are also treated as a priority due to the heavy footfall in those areas.