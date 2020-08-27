Road closed in village following ‘serious’ single vehicle crash

There has been a collision on the East Runton Road in Happisburgh. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A road has been closed and buses are currently not serving a coastal village following a crash.

Police are on the scene of a “serious” single vehicle collision on East Runton Road, in Happisburgh, after being called at 8am this morning.

Police say other emergency vehicles are on the scene, including the air ambulance.

Happisburgh Common is currently closed to traffic near Victoria Cottage.

Sanders Coaches say they are currently unable to serve Happisburgh Common and do not know when services will be able to resume.

