Heavy traffic around region as crowds rush to beaches

Crowds rush to the beach in Lowestoft ahead of one of the hottest days of the year so far on Friday, July 31. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

Heavy traffic is being reported around Norfolk and Waveney as people rush to the coast to bask in one of the hottest days of the year so far.

*** SERVICE UPDATE - SERVICE 1 ***



Due to high number of parked cars along Winterton we will not be able to serve Winmer Avenue until further notice.



We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) July 31, 2020

Temperatures around the county are expected to hit 30C and above this afternoon, with clear skies and a low chance of rain.

Beaches around the region are expected to be the busiest they’ve been all year, with key roads all proving busy this morning.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Acle Straight this morning towards Great Yarmouth, with delays of at least seven minutes and an average speed of 15mph.

In Great Yarmouth, North Quay and the A47 at Southtown are busy, while several town centre streets, including the seafront Marine Parade, are also reporting heavy traffic.

London Road South, in Lowestoft, is also reporting heavier than usual traffic as people head to South Beach.

Martin Halliday, community rail Norfolk development officer, said: “The trains coming in from Norwich and Ipswich have had a lot of people heading to the beach.

“It has been really busy.

“Because the station is the nearest station to the beach in Norfolk and Suffolk, it is great to see so many people in town.”

FirstNorwich have announced their busses will not be serving Winmer Avenue due to a high number of cars parked along Winterton.

In Southwold, the A1095, York Road, High Street and Queen Street, are also seeing a large number of visitors head to the beach.

Traffic is also queuing on the A1151 northbound at Hoveton for two miles, while the B1150 at Horstead is also seeing heavy traffic.

Traffic is also heavy at popular seaside towns and villages, including in Cromer, on Church Street, Norwich Road, Runton Road, and West Street, as well as Mundesley, Walcott, and Heacham.

In King’s Lynn, traffic is queuing for six meals on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound before the A1076, with delays of up to 30 minutes reported.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.