‘It’s going to be carnage’ - Coastal train services replaced by buses on day of Norwich City match

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day Picture by Alan Stanford ©Focus Images Limited

Football fans travelling from the coast to watch Norwich City host Manchester United on Sunday have been warned that no trains will be running on match day,

Norwich City season ticket holder Luke Fisher, with joint majority shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones. Picture: Luke Fisher Norwich City season ticket holder Luke Fisher, with joint majority shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones. Picture: Luke Fisher

Due to engineering works being carried out by Network Rail, trains will not be running on Wherry Line, which connects Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, on Sunday, October 25.

As a result, supporters travelling to the game from these places will be required to use replacement bus services, which have been put on by Greater Anglia to make up for the lack of trains.

The works are part of an ongoing project to install new signalling technology on the Wherry Line, which serves passengers travelling between Norwich and the two coastal towns.

Luke Fisher, a Norwich City season ticket holder who usually travels to games via train from his home in Brundall, said he could see it being "chaotic" for travelling fans.

He said: "Quite often there is only one carriage on the trains on matchdays, resulting in people being packed in like sardines. Getting to and from a game can be difficult enough as it is, so this is frustrating. It's going to be carnage.

"I will be making alternative travel arrangements on Sunday as I simply can't trust that Greater Anglia's buses will provide an efficient service."

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "For fans travelling to the football match in Norwich, the Great Eastern mainline to and from London is open for fans to travel and complete their journey by rail.

"Alternative bus replacement services are in place for anyone travelling on routes that are affected by engineering works but where possible we always try to ensure that one of the two mainlines is open to cater for significant events."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Our staff at Norwich are aware and prepared for this Sunday's football match. Network Rail is carrying out engineering work but customers will still be able to travel because we have arranged a replacement bus service.

"We are also running an additional train service - the 19.10 Norwich to Thetford after the match.

"We would advise customers to allow extra time for their journeys as we expect stations and services to be busy."

