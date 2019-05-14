Roadworks mean buses not able to serve Anglia Square for second day

Roadworks in Magdalen Street mean buses are once again unable to serve Norwich's Anglia Square.

UK Power Networks has had to dig up part of Magdalen Street to make repairs to a mains cable.

It meant buses were not able to use the street on Monday and, with work still going on, they are also unable to serve Anglia Square today (Tuesday).

First and Konectbus have both tweeted that their bus services have been affected.

Konectbus tweeted: "Magdalen Street remains closed due to over-running roadworks. We are therefore unable to serve Anglia Square again until further notice on services 50/50A and 501/502. Our apologies."

And First Buses, who had hoped the road would be open again on Tuesday morning, tweeted: "Anglia Square remains closed this morning until further notice, we will keep you informed once updates come in."