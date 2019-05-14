Search

Advanced search

Roadworks mean buses not able to serve Anglia Square for second day

14 May, 2019 - 10:04
Roadworks mean buses are not stopping at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Roadworks mean buses are not stopping at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Roadworks in Magdalen Street mean buses are once again unable to serve Norwich's Anglia Square.

UK Power Networks has had to dig up part of Magdalen Street to make repairs to a mains cable.

You may also want to watch:

It meant buses were not able to use the street on Monday and, with work still going on, they are also unable to serve Anglia Square today (Tuesday).

First and Konectbus have both tweeted that their bus services have been affected.

Konectbus tweeted: "Magdalen Street remains closed due to over-running roadworks. We are therefore unable to serve Anglia Square again until further notice on services 50/50A and 501/502. Our apologies."

And First Buses, who had hoped the road would be open again on Tuesday morning, tweeted: "Anglia Square remains closed this morning until further notice, we will keep you informed once updates come in."

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

Police closed a section of A1067 following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

‘I have nothing because of him’ – Halesworth newsagent’s anguish after £1.8m arson attack

Stephen Wilson was jailed for nine years after a �1.8m arson attack at David Patrick's Halesworth newsagents. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Norwich gyms slash membership fees in battle of the fittest

Pure Gym staff in the gym on Copenhagen Way. A new gym is opening in Castle Mall which will be managed by Jason Elves, pictured on the left. Other staff in this picture are; Joe Racey, Mitch Biagi and Samuel Davidson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

Man taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

Police closed a section of A1067 following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

‘It breaks your heart’ - how businesses are tackling food waste in Norfolk

The UK wastes 10.2 million tonnes of food every year. Pictured, the community fridge at Heartsease. Photo: Denise Bradley

Bonfire sparks tent blaze on beach

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists