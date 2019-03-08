Next phase of £2.6m Norwich traffic shake-up to start

Work on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Pic: Victoria Pertusa. Victoria Pertusa

The next phase of work on a Norwich city centre street is due to begin, but council bosses are looking to limit the next closures to overnight hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of a £2.6m shake-up of how traffic uses the Prince of Wales Road area of Norwich, the downhill section of Cattle Market Street has been shut since Monday, February 25.

That has meant diversions for traffic and, initially, long queues, as drivers got used to the road being shut in one direction.

On Monday, the next phase of the work will start.

While the downhill lane of Cattle Market Street will re-open, there will be overnight closures going uphill between the junction with Rose Lane/Market Avenue and the junction with Farmer Avenue.

Both directions will be open during the day, but the uphill section will be shut from 7pm to 6am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

During those times, diversions will be in place via Market Avenue, Agricultural Hall Plain, Prince Of Wales Road, Riverside, Koblenz Avenue, Carrow Road and King Street to Rouen Road.

The work will see the footpaths widened and a new length of cycleway installed, with new kerb-lines put in place.

It will provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street, so riders no longer have to stop on the hill at the pedestrian crossing.

Bosses at Transport for Norwich, which are behind the scheme, wanted to thank all those affected for their patience while the work is carried out.

The scheme has previously seen work the section of King Street between Prince of Wales Road pedestrianised.

Future work will see changes made in Mountergate. It includes work which will allow traffic leaving the Norwich City Council Rose Lane car park to turn right at the end of Mountergate.