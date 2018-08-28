New signage installed to promote area and improve rural stations

Pictured left to right: Greater Anglia’s Community Partnerships Manager, Paul Haynes with Lowestoft Railway Station Customer Service Team, Stephen Hewitt and Natasha Engledow. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

New signs have been installed at rail stations to help improve their appearance and promote the area.

Working with the Wherry Lines and East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnerships, new signage has been unveiled by Greater Anglia at Lowestoft, Oulton Broad North and Oulton Broad South stations.

Greater Anglia’s community partnerships manager, Paul Haynes, said: “We are pleased to have worked with our local Community Rail Partnerships to upgrade signage at several stations in Suffolk, where the existing signs were looking a bit tired and in need of replacement.

“The new signs will create a much smarter welcome at these stations, adding to other recent improvements such as our installation of ticket vending machines with new help point facilities.”

Martin Halliday, Community Rail Partnership officer, said: “As work progresses at Lowestoft, we’re delighted that the station was chosen as the first in the region to receive the new station signage, complementing the works to convert the redundant station parcels office into a new public exhibition space, its recently painted heritage colour scheme and the installation of vintage-style concourse lighting.

“With new signage at some other East Suffolk line stations too, complimenting other upgrades, we’re seeing real improvements at stations on local lines in Suffolk and Norfolk.”

New signs have also been installed at two other rail stations in Suffolk - Saxmundham and Wickham Market.