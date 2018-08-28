Search

Parish council hopes new traffic sign would deter speeding through Caister

PUBLISHED: 09:46 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 28 January 2019

Caister Parish Council plans to buy a new speed control sign for the town after drivers have persisted speeding along its main roads.

Caister Parish Council plans to buy a new speed control sign for the town after drivers have persisted speeding along its main roads.

Archant

A Norfolk village plans to buy a new traffic control sign after drivers have continued to exceed the speed limits there.

Caister Parish Council hopes the flashing mobile sign which both displays and records the speed at which motorists are driving will deter unnecessary acceleration along the main roads through the village, which operate on a 30mph limit.

Kevin Wood, the council’s vice-chairman, has said that speeding in the village is becoming more of a problem.

The sign, which costs almost £3000, will be moved around to different locations in the village and record the speeds of cars driving through.

The council will then pass this data to the police, the vice-chairman said.

He said the council is waiting for approval from Norfolk County Council before purchasing the sign.

He added: “Some drivers feel it’s okay to speed by. This is not really acceptable.”

On its Facebook page, the parish council posted: “The state of affairs is increasing the risk to our residents who use our roads and footpaths.

“Our existing method of trying to control motorists speed is by using an outdated sustem that displays a fixed figure of 30mph.”

