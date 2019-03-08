Search

New path boost for cyclists and pedestrians in the Hethersett area

PUBLISHED: 16:35 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 29 August 2019

File picture of a cycle path. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

File picture of a cycle path. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A new section of path for cyclists and pedestrians is to be installed in Hethersett.

The Hethersett Cycle Link Churchfield Junction scheme will create 0.8km of new pedestrian/cycle route along the B1172.

The path will link to existing pedestrian/cycle sections at either end and the provide a continuous off carriageway facility from Tuttles Lane, Wymondham, to the Thickthorn roundabout just outside Norwich.

The first phase of the project, at the junction of Churchfield, will start on September 2 and is expected to be completed by November.

The work, which is to be completed under temporary traffic signals, will require a road closure at its junction with the B1172 for one Sunday towards the end of October.

The work, part of the wider Transport for Norwich Plan, is aimed at providing a high quality cycle and pedestrian link between new residential areas in Hethersett and Wymondham and Norwich city centre.

