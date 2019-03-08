New path boost for cyclists and pedestrians in the Hethersett area
PUBLISHED: 16:35 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 29 August 2019
Archant
A new section of path for cyclists and pedestrians is to be installed in Hethersett.
The Hethersett Cycle Link Churchfield Junction scheme will create 0.8km of new pedestrian/cycle route along the B1172.
You may also want to watch:
The path will link to existing pedestrian/cycle sections at either end and the provide a continuous off carriageway facility from Tuttles Lane, Wymondham, to the Thickthorn roundabout just outside Norwich.
The first phase of the project, at the junction of Churchfield, will start on September 2 and is expected to be completed by November.
The work, which is to be completed under temporary traffic signals, will require a road closure at its junction with the B1172 for one Sunday towards the end of October.
The work, part of the wider Transport for Norwich Plan, is aimed at providing a high quality cycle and pedestrian link between new residential areas in Hethersett and Wymondham and Norwich city centre.
Comments have been disabled on this article.