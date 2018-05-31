Search

New roadworks cause traffic issues in rush hour

PUBLISHED: 20:07 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:07 13 January 2020

Konectbus said rush hour services haad been delayed or disrupted due to road works. Photo : Steve Adams

Konectbus said rush hour services haad been delayed or disrupted due to road works. Photo : Steve Adams

Bus passengers have been warned rush hour services will be disrupted as 11 weeks of roadworks begin on a major city route.

Monday marked the first day of a £2.5m revamp which will see continued work in the Prince of Wales Road area until Friday, March 27.

The roadworks, part of the Transport for Norwich scheme, have closed Bank Plain in both directions and the junction of Bank Street with Bank Plain, while the Upper King Street/Agricultural Hall Plain bus lane will also be shut.

During Monday's rush hour, bus operators Sanders, Konectbus and Park and Ride all posted on Twitter to say routes had been delayed or disrupted due to the works.

In a statement, First Bus also announced services from Tombland to Castle Meadow will be rerouted via Rose Lane, adding the diversion may increase journey time.

Sanders said: "We are currently experiencing delays to all buses leaving Norwich city due to the roadworks between Tombland and Castle Meadow. The 43 - X40/X44 - X55 - 210 are currently running between five and 10 minutes late leaving the city."

Konectbus said: "As a result of the roadworks in the city centre there are delays on some services that run through Castle Meadow this evening. Please bear with us - we are on our way."

Members of the public have shared frustrations over the works.

On Twitter, Alfie Leuw criticised the decision to introduce new roadworks when the school term resumed.

Stephanie Coates said: "These Bank Plain roadworks are awful. No traffic moving out of castle meadow. Whole city is jammed. Twelve weeks of hell is beginning."

The work will see Bank Plain, Agricultural Hall Plain and Market Avenue resurfaced with renewed traffic signals.

A dual footpath/cycleway from Prince of Wales Road to the junction of King Street will be added, while cyclists will see better access from Upper King Street to King Street and a new segregated cycle lane approach to Castle Meadow.

Bus services have been delayed during rush hour due to on going city centre works. Picture: Ruth LawesBus services have been delayed during rush hour due to on going city centre works. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Traffic islands will also be realigned and the footpath widened on Agricultural Hall Plain.

