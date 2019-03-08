Search

More than 30 new car club spaces could be created in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:15 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 18 October 2019

More car club bays could be created in Norwich. Pic: Keith Whitmore.

More than 30 new car club places could be created in streets around Norwich.

Norwich City Council is proposing to create the new spaces - and extend some existing car club bays - in 24 streets around the city.

The council is proposing new bays in Ber Street, Bishopgate, Farmers Avenue, Fishergate, King Street, Mountergate, St Faiths Lane, St Giles Street, Westwick Street, Cecil Road, Southwell Road, Avenue Road, Clarendon Road, Ipswich Road, Mill Hill Road, Park Lane, Borrowdale Drive, Britannia Road, Rye Avenue, Woodgrove Parade, Cavell Road, Waverley Road and Scott Road.

Some of the new bays would be created by replacing double yellow lines, waiting areas and pay and display bays.

Norwich City Council works with Norfolk Car Club to provide spaces for pay-as-you-go cars and vans.

The vehicles, operated by not-for-profit community interest company Co-wheels, are available to members who have signed up to the club.

