Busy A-road to get new 50mph speed limits

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A £100,000 scheme aimed at improving safety on a major Norfolk road is under way.

Starting on Monday (June 22), new 50mph speed limits are being implemented at two locations on the A134 between Tottenhill and Thetford.

The revised limits will come into force on the Northwold bypass and on the section of road near Shouldham once five weeks of roadworks have been completed by Norfolk County Council.

The work, estimated to cost £98,750, will also see raised rumble lines installed on the Stoke Ferry bypass and at the edges of the road between Mundford and Thetford, while road markings will be improved at several junctions.

In order to protect the public and maintain a safe environment, temporary traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day, five days a week, for the duration of the works.

Access to homes and businesses on all sections of road will be maintained at all times, including for emergency services, although some drivers may experience delays.