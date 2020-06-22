Search

Advanced search

Busy A-road to get new 50mph speed limits

PUBLISHED: 10:58 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 22 June 2020

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A £100,000 scheme aimed at improving safety on a major Norfolk road is under way.

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah HussainNew 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Starting on Monday (June 22), new 50mph speed limits are being implemented at two locations on the A134 between Tottenhill and Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

The revised limits will come into force on the Northwold bypass and on the section of road near Shouldham once five weeks of roadworks have been completed by Norfolk County Council.

The work, estimated to cost £98,750, will also see raised rumble lines installed on the Stoke Ferry bypass and at the edges of the road between Mundford and Thetford, while road markings will be improved at several junctions.

In order to protect the public and maintain a safe environment, temporary traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day, five days a week, for the duration of the works.

Access to homes and businesses on all sections of road will be maintained at all times, including for emergency services, although some drivers may experience delays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Busy A-road to get new 50mph speed limits

New 50mph speed limits are being installed on the A134, including on the section of road near Shouldham. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Bus station could be demolished to make way for new flats and library

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Hunstanton Bus Station Picture: Chris Bishop

‘An angel’ - army of volunteers stave off loneliness for people isolated by coronavirus

Voluntary Norfolk chief executive Alan Hopley. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24