Drivers warned surveys will cause disruption

PUBLISHED: 14:27 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 20 November 2019

The A1067 Fakenham Road. Pic: Sonya Duncan

The A1067 Fakenham Road. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Drivers have been warned that they could face delays next week, because of survey work connected to Norfolk County Council's hopes of creating a Western Link to the NDR.

Temporary traffic lights will briefly be in use on the A1067 Fakenham Road during off-peak hours next Wednesday (November 27) to enable survey work to be carried out in one lane of the carriageway.

The traffic lights will be installed a short distance from the Broadland Northway roundabout after 9.30am to avoid disrupting rush hour traffic and will be in place for no more than an hour and a half.

The traffic lights will be manually controlled on site to ensure queuing is kept to a minimum, by council bosses said short delays to journeys are likely.

The council's cabinet agreed its preferred route for the Western Link in July. Their selected Option C would see a 3.9-mile road from the A1067, travelling halfway between Weston Longville and Ringland.

It would link to the A47 at a new junction at Wood Lane near Honingham.

It would require a 720-metre-long viaduct over the River Wensum, but the council says discussions with the Environment Agency and Natural England have led them to understand an appropriately designed and built viaduct would be acceptable, even though the River Wensum is a special area of conservation and a site of special scientific interest.

The road will still need to secure planning permission and funding, but the council hopes construction can start in 2022, with the road open in 2025.

While businesses, hospital bosses, bus operators and fire chiefs have backed the road, it is being opposed by climate change group Extinction Rebellion, owners of woodland on the route and the Labour group at Norfolk County Council.

