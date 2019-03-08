Search

NDR set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing

PUBLISHED: 13:40 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 14 October 2019

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Resurfacing of a stretch of the Northern Distributor Road will see overnight closures of the part of the £205m road this week.

Starting on Thursday evening, a section of the NDR close to the A1042 Yarmouth Road junction will be closed to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

It will see the road, which is now known as the Broadland Northway, closed to traffic travelling on its south and west bound carriageways from the Yarmouth Road slip road, where the road meets the Postwick Hub.

The north and east carriageways of the road, however, will be unaffected.

The closure will begin at 7pm on Thursday, October 17, with the road re-opening at 6am the following day. It will also be closed for the same period the following day.

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to take two nights to complete and will come at no cost to Norfolk County Council.

