Delays ‘likely’ as major works are carried out on road bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:38 22 February 2019

Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Motorists and mariners are being warned that “major maintenance works” are set to be carried out on a road bridge next month.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out “barrier installation and hydraulic works” to the Mutford Lock road bridge in Oulton Broad from Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 22.

With “delays likely,” the roadworks will see two-way traffic lights in operation on the A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad between March 11 and March 15.

A Notice To Mariners (NTM) message on the Broads Authority Twitter account said: “The road bridge will not be able to be raised for the duration of the works and Mutford Lock will also be closed to navigation from Monday, March 11 until Friday, March 15.”

Overnight works will then be carried out between 8pm and 6am from March 20 to March 22, as Bridge Road is closed for maintenance to the Mutford Lock bridge.

A diversion will be put in place for the overnight works between March 20 and March 22.

The Broads Authority Tweeted: “Clearance for vessels using Mutford Lock from March 16 until March 22 will be restricted to 2.4m at mean high water and 4.2m at mean low water springs.

“After maintenance works are completed, Mutford Lock will be opening on winter hours between 8am to 12pm during this time.”

Visit www.suffolk.roadworks.org/ for further details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

