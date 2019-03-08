Mud warning on main A1101

Police are warning drivers about mud on a stretch of the A1101 Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Archant

Police are warning drivers to take care on a muddy stretch of main road.

Farm machinery has been brought in to help clear the road Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Farm machinery has been brought in to help clear the road Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

They say part of the A1101 at Four Gotes, near Wisbech, has had a coating of thick mud.

One tweeted: "There is farming in progress and the weather has not helped. The farmer will be sweeping the road to clean it. Please approach the location with care."

Later machinery was brought in to clear the carriage way, while police closed the road.

Officers said the road would now need a sweeper running over it, adding: "Please approach with care and slow down."