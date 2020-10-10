Emergency work to repair gas leak on A140 near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:52 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:52 10 October 2020
Essential work is being carried out to locate and repair a gas leak on the A140 between Norwich and Aylsham.
Engineers from gas company Cadent is currently working to repair a gas escape beneath the Cromer Road in Hevingham.
Traffic is being managed by multi-direction temporary traffic lights at the junction of Cromer Road and The Street and motorists travelling along the route are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
Cadent is sorry for any inconvenience people may experience and everything is being done to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible.
•Suspected gas escapes should be reported to Cadent on 0800 111 999.
