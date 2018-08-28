Search

Advanced search

Motorists warned to brace themselves for delays on A149 due to roadworks costing £235,000

PUBLISHED: 17:50 19 December 2018

Delays are expected on the A149, High Road, Repps with Bastwick due to roadworks. Picture: Google Maps

Delays are expected on the A149, High Road, Repps with Bastwick due to roadworks. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Motorists are being warned to brace themselves for two weeks of delays on the A149 due to roadworks costing £235,000 being carried out.

Norfolk County Council will begin work on the A149 High Road, Repps with Bastwick on Wednesday, January 9.

The major carriageway resurfacing works will take two weeks to complete subject to weather conditions.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary signals with a convoy system in place during normal working hours from 9am to 5pm.

The roadworks will extend from Potter Heigham river bridge southwards to the B1152 junction.

A fully signed diversion will be in place with the Causeway remaining closed while the works are completed.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained.

Work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works are carried out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Three taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists