Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

PUBLISHED: 09:12 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 02 October 2019

Residents have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys due to roadworks in a seaside town.

Residents have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: GettyResidents have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Getty

Cromer Town Council has urged residents, parents on the school run and commuters to add extra time to their journeys this week due to Network Rail checks, electrical and BT works.

Hall Road will be closed on October 2 near to the junction with Metton Road to enable Network Rail checks of the rail bridge.

During the remainder of the week, electrical works are expected on Mill Road near the doctors' surgery.

Roving BT works will be taking place on Colne Road, The Loke, Vicarage Road, Norwich Road, Cromwell Road and Overstrand Road.

A Cromer Town Council spokesman said: "All of these works will employ either temporary traffic lights or other traffic control, so please do allow additional time for important journeys and at school times."

Other minor road works will take place on Cabbell Road, Garden Street, Shipden Avenue, Roughton Road, and Prince Of Wales Road.

