Driver catches motorist heading straight for him on A47 slip road

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 17 November 2019

Joe Holden had left the A47 and was driving down the slip road heading towards the Watton/Norfolk and Norwich roundabout when he was confronted by a motorist. PIC: Video by Joe Holden.

Archant

A motorist driving on a slip road off the A47 got a surprise to find another motorist coming straight for him.

Joe Holden had left the A47 and was driving down the slip road heading towards the Watton/Norfolk and Norwich roundabout when he was confronted by a motorist coming in the opposite direction.

That motorist, in a white car, appeared to slow right down before continuing past.

The incident happened shortly before 7.15pm on Saturday (November 16).

He caught the incident on dashcam and posted it on the NDR Norwich Northern Distributor Road Facebook group.

He said: "This happened to me on the A47 last night... Watton/N&N roundabout."

A number of people replied to the video post, including one who wrote "Blimey you get it all on that road".

Another posted: "You should have parked in front of him and forced him to turn around. He'll cause a serious accident the idiot."

