Motorcylists warned over injury and prosecution risk due to illegal use of footpath

PUBLISHED: 14:35 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 09 September 2019

Vehicle users in Norwich have been warned against using a footpath as a cut through. Photo: Norwich Police

Vehicle users in Norwich have been warned against using a footpath as a cut through after police reminded drivers of the risk of prosecution.

Officers visited a driver at his home address this morning (Monday, September 9) after he used a footpath between Bussey Road and Ives Road in north Norwich.

In a tweet posted just after 12.30pm, a Norwich Police spokesperson said: "Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to remind the motor vehicle users using the footpath between Bussey Road and Ives Road as a cut through that it is not permitted.

"You risk not just injuring someone or yourself but also prosecution and your vehicle being seized."

And in response to another social media user, the force added: "The issue is mopeds and motorcycles.

"Another rider has been visited at his home address this morning after he went through and has been advised of the potential consequences."

