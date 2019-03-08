Search

Fence posts delay means drivers will face disruption at ring road roundabout

PUBLISHED: 16:50 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 26 March 2019

The roundabout where Barker Street meets Barn Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

Delays in getting the right fencing posts to form part of a £50,000 revamp of the Marriott’s Way means drivers will face disruption on a Norwich ring road roundabout.

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

Three days of work is due to start tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) to install a new gate and fencing at the entrance to the popular footpath and cycle route next to the Barn Road/St Crispins Road roundabout.

The fence and gate were supposed to be installed during three weeks of work at the gateway to the start of the 26-mile route in January.

But the fencing was not available, so it was not done.

It was then meant to be put in place in February, with a week of work scheduled, but that did not happen either.

Norfolk County Council said the delay had been caused “due to manufacturing issues” with the fence posts.

To allow the work to put the fencing and gate in to be done safely, one of the two lanes leading to the Barn Road/St Crispins roundabout from Barker Street will be closed tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

The county council, which will be carrying out the work with its contractors, thanked people for their patience during the improvement work.

The £50,000 scheme has been paid for through Heritage Lottery Fund money and contributions from local developers.

The lottery cash is part of the £455,000 awarded to the Marriott’s Way Heritage Trail project in December 2016.

The work to the Marriott’s Way gateway. close to Halfords, has involved clearing away overgrown shrubs.

New footpaths and cycleways have been put in place, with routes over the grassed area at the entrance to the Marriott’s Way formalised and surfaced.

The latest work is the last step in that revamp scheme.

The Marriott’s Way stretches from Norwich to Aylsham, following the routes of two disused railway lines.

The Barn Road/St Crispins point marks the start of the route, which continues to Norwich Road in Aylsham, opposite the Bure Valley Railway station.

The route was recently mapped by Google’s backpack Trekker camera,which allows people to take a virtual trip along the trail.

People can see the trail, along with the Norfolk Coast Path and part of the Peddars Way at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trekkertrails

