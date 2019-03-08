Three months of roadworks on Norwich NDR due to need for £120,000 repairs

More repair work is needed on Norwich's NDR.

A further £150,000 of work is to be done on Norwich's Northern Distributor Road, with drivers facing three months of lane closures.

Another £120,000 is to be spent on maintenance on the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway.

Norfolk County Council said it would not be closing the £205m road during the maintenance work, which will start on Monday, June 10 and continue until the end of August.

But they said some lanes would need to be shut to allow teams to work safely at different locations along the 12.5 mile road, which is now known as Broadland Northway.

The council said the teams will be installing extra safety equipment in illuminated signs along the road, while carrying out repairs and replacements to various signs and kerbs.

As well as that, workers will also be carrying out seeding, landscaping and drainage maintenance work.

The repairs come just over a year after the road, which has the number A1270 and stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road, fully opened.

Following the opening of the road, there was criticism about the design of the roundabouts and the lanes which lead up to them, after a number of crashes.

Norfolk County Council said the problems were due to drivers approaching the roundabouts too quickly, but, after installing cameras to monitor traffic, new countdown signs were installed and lane marking tweaked.

The council previously spent £120,000 to fix other damaged signs and kerbs along the route of the road.