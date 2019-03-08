Weeks of city centre road closures set to cause delays

How Bank Plain could look after the proposed revamp. Pic: Transport For Norwich. Transport For Norwich

Six weeks of city centre road closures are set to begin later this month, as a major traffic overhaul continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fifth phase of the Prince of Wales Road work is set to begin on Monday, October 28 and continue until late December.

It will include wider pavements, new seating and improvements to the area's appearance, as well as the creation of new disabled and motorcycle parking facilities.

A pedestrian crossing will be upgraded to a toucan crossing, and Agricultural Hall Plain to Queen Street will be resurfaced.

The turning area around the tree on London Street will become pedestrianised and resurfaced, meaning the nation's first pedestrianised street is set to be re-paved.

You may also want to watch:

Further works on London Street, Opie Street and Agricultural Hall Plain are set to follow in the new year.

From Monday, October 28 -

- Bank Plain will be closed southbound, towards Agricultural Hall Plain, to vehicles for six weeks. Parking bays will be suspended.

- Bank Street will be closed to vehicles for six weeks at its junction with Bank Plain, but will remain accessible via Upper King Street.

- London Street disabled parking bays will be removed, and relocated onto Bank Plain once works are complete.

The wider work has been funded with £2.34m from the government's Transforming Cities Fund.