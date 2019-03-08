More roadwork traffic lights set for town’s busiest road

Work to replace gas pipes will see temporary traffic lights installed on Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Getty Archant

Motorists are being advised to expect more delays as the latest in a long string of road works is undertaken on the busiest road in a Norfolk town.

Traffic delays on Park Road in Diss where work on footpaths has seen traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction with Denmark Street. Picture: Simon Parkin Traffic delays on Park Road in Diss where work on footpaths has seen traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction with Denmark Street. Picture: Simon Parkin

Work on the gas mains will see temporary traffic lights installed on Victoria Road in Diss tomorrow (April 14), adding to congestion caused by on-going work less than a mile further down the main B1066 route through the town.

Gas suppliers Cadent will be carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The work between Stuston Road and Sawmills Road is expected to take one day but will see multi-way traffic lights.

Work also continues until April 24 on the footpath reconstruction work that has seen traffic lights on the busy mini-roundabout at the junction of Park Road and Denmark Street.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map