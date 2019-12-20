Search

Advanced search

A dozen Greater Anglia trains cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:47 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 20 December 2019

There are further delays and cancellations on routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia

There are further delays and cancellations on routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Train passengers face more disruption and delays on Greater Anglia routes today as train faults and signalling issues persist.

Signalling issues have caused eight cancellations on the Norwich to Sheringham line as the train provider confirmed on Thursday the problem will not be resolved until the new year.

Today the services cancelled are 10:45am Norwich to Sheringham,11:44am Sheringham to Norwich, 12:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 1:44pm Sheringham to Norwich, 2:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 3:46pm Sheringham to Norwich, 4:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 5:49pm Sheringham to Norwich.

Meanwhile, train faults have led to further cancellations.

The services cancelled are 7:40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, 7:48am Lowestoft to Norwich, 9:00am London Liverpool Street to Norwich and 10:00am London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

It comes as chairman of business body the New Anglia LEP Doug Field slammed the train provider, describing the region's rail infrastructure as "not fit for purpose."

For travel updates click here

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists