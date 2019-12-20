A dozen Greater Anglia trains cancelled

There are further delays and cancellations on routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

Train passengers face more disruption and delays on Greater Anglia routes today as train faults and signalling issues persist.

Signalling issues have caused eight cancellations on the Norwich to Sheringham line as the train provider confirmed on Thursday the problem will not be resolved until the new year.

Today the services cancelled are 10:45am Norwich to Sheringham,11:44am Sheringham to Norwich, 12:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 1:44pm Sheringham to Norwich, 2:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 3:46pm Sheringham to Norwich, 4:45pm Norwich to Sheringham, 5:49pm Sheringham to Norwich.

Meanwhile, train faults have led to further cancellations.

The services cancelled are 7:40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, 7:48am Lowestoft to Norwich, 9:00am London Liverpool Street to Norwich and 10:00am London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

It comes as chairman of business body the New Anglia LEP Doug Field slammed the train provider, describing the region's rail infrastructure as "not fit for purpose."

