Search

Advanced search

Months of work on controversial £850,000 ring road shake-up comes to end

PUBLISHED: 10:36 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 26 June 2020

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich's ring road has been completed. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich's ring road has been completed. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Months of work which caused disruption on Norwich’s ring road and problems for parents taking children to school has come to an end.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

Work on the £850,000 scheme in the Colman Road area began at the end of January and was due to be completed in mid-April, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

At various times over the past six months, it has meant traffic has been unable to go from South Park Avenue into the ring road and vice versa, overnight road closures on the ring road and part of Unthank Road, temporary traffic lights, the closure of a string of other streets leading off the ring road and speed limit reductions.

The final phase of the work had to be delayed for a further week because of poor weather.

But Transport for Norwich, which said the work would help to cut congestion on the ring road, has confirmed that all the work is now complete.

Changes have seen pedestrian crossings replaced with new, staggered, crossings, traffic light timings altered and the narrowing of the pavement near South Park Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: “Works have taken a little longer than planned due to the impact of COVID-19, but I am delighted that work at Colman Road has now been completed.

“The improvements carried out will help to reduce congestion on this busy section of the ring road as well as providing additional safety for pedestrians.”

However, the changes had been opposed by parents of children at nearby Colman Infant and Junior Schools, who staged protests against the alterations.

Jo Phillips, one of the group who opposed the scheme, recently said the council should use the opportunity of the government’s call, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

She had urged the council to rethink the plan, highlighting the narrowness of the path at South Park Avenue, which she said would make it hard for social distancing.

But the council pressed ahead with the work.

It was paid for through a £650,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnershi, with an extra £200,000 from the county council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske