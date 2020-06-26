Months of work on controversial £850,000 ring road shake-up comes to end

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich's ring road has been completed. Pic: Dan Grimmer Archant

Months of work which caused disruption on Norwich’s ring road and problems for parents taking children to school has come to an end.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

Work on the £850,000 scheme in the Colman Road area began at the end of January and was due to be completed in mid-April, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

At various times over the past six months, it has meant traffic has been unable to go from South Park Avenue into the ring road and vice versa, overnight road closures on the ring road and part of Unthank Road, temporary traffic lights, the closure of a string of other streets leading off the ring road and speed limit reductions.

The final phase of the work had to be delayed for a further week because of poor weather.

But Transport for Norwich, which said the work would help to cut congestion on the ring road, has confirmed that all the work is now complete.

Changes have seen pedestrian crossings replaced with new, staggered, crossings, traffic light timings altered and the narrowing of the pavement near South Park Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: “Works have taken a little longer than planned due to the impact of COVID-19, but I am delighted that work at Colman Road has now been completed.

“The improvements carried out will help to reduce congestion on this busy section of the ring road as well as providing additional safety for pedestrians.”

However, the changes had been opposed by parents of children at nearby Colman Infant and Junior Schools, who staged protests against the alterations.

Jo Phillips, one of the group who opposed the scheme, recently said the council should use the opportunity of the government’s call, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

She had urged the council to rethink the plan, highlighting the narrowness of the path at South Park Avenue, which she said would make it hard for social distancing.

But the council pressed ahead with the work.

It was paid for through a £650,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnershi, with an extra £200,000 from the county council.