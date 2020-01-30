Busy roads to close for one month for safety work

A month of roadworks will be carried out at the junction of Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road Photo: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2010

Two Norwich roads will be sealed off for more than a month as work is done to install pedestrian crossings at a busy junction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Contractors will carry out the improvements at Dereham Road/Bowthorpe Road from Monday February 10 to Wednesday March 11.

Residents have long campaigned for dedicated pedestrian crossing facilities, as the junction currently has none.

Norfolk County Council said the footpath across the front of the former Earl of Leicester site was limited, causing "further inconvenience for pedestrians".

Following an assessment in 2018 a recommendation was made for pedestrian crossings with signalling to be installed.

Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road will be closed at their junctions with Dereham Road throughout the work.

It is also proposed to close Turner Road, Merton Road and Bond Street at their junctions with Dereham Road to prevent rat-running on these streets.

The full £220,000 scheme includes:

■ Construction of pedestrian crossings on Dereham Road, Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road

■ New sections of footpath on Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road, next to the old Earl of Leicester pub

■ Resurfacing of the road

You may also want to watch:

■ Footpath resurfacing and kerb realignment to create widened footpaths on the southern side of Dereham Road

■ Informal parking bays on Dereham Road to encourage on-road parking

■ Alterations to road markings

■ Minor alterations to street lighting.

There will also be one weekend with a full junction closure to allow for resurfacing work to take place. This is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 6 but is subject to weather conditions and progress on site.

The council said access to businesses and all properties would be maintained throughout, but diversion routes could be required in some instances.

There will be occasions where parking will not be available on the southern side of Dereham Road in the vicinity of works to ensure safety to the public and assist construction. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and request that any affected residents find alternative parking during this time.

Temporary crossings and walkways will be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and travel safely around the site.

This is the second of two projects in the area to improve safety for pedestrians. The first project is currently underway on Heigham Street.

■ For a plan of the closure points and diversion routes, see www.norfolk.gov.uk/bowthorperoad