Search

Advanced search

Busy roads to close for one month for safety work

30 January, 2020 - 06:30
A month of roadworks will be carried out at the junction of Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road Photo: Denise Bradley

A month of roadworks will be carried out at the junction of Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road Photo: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2010

Two Norwich roads will be sealed off for more than a month as work is done to install pedestrian crossings at a busy junction.

Contractors will carry out the improvements at Dereham Road/Bowthorpe Road from Monday February 10 to Wednesday March 11.

Residents have long campaigned for dedicated pedestrian crossing facilities, as the junction currently has none.

Norfolk County Council said the footpath across the front of the former Earl of Leicester site was limited, causing "further inconvenience for pedestrians".

Following an assessment in 2018 a recommendation was made for pedestrian crossings with signalling to be installed.

Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road will be closed at their junctions with Dereham Road throughout the work.

It is also proposed to close Turner Road, Merton Road and Bond Street at their junctions with Dereham Road to prevent rat-running on these streets.

The full £220,000 scheme includes:

■ Construction of pedestrian crossings on Dereham Road, Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road

■ New sections of footpath on Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road, next to the old Earl of Leicester pub

■ Resurfacing of the road

You may also want to watch:

■ Footpath resurfacing and kerb realignment to create widened footpaths on the southern side of Dereham Road

■ Informal parking bays on Dereham Road to encourage on-road parking

■ Alterations to road markings

■ Minor alterations to street lighting.

There will also be one weekend with a full junction closure to allow for resurfacing work to take place. This is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 6 but is subject to weather conditions and progress on site.

The council said access to businesses and all properties would be maintained throughout, but diversion routes could be required in some instances.

There will be occasions where parking will not be available on the southern side of Dereham Road in the vicinity of works to ensure safety to the public and assist construction. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and request that any affected residents find alternative parking during this time.

Temporary crossings and walkways will be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and travel safely around the site.

This is the second of two projects in the area to improve safety for pedestrians. The first project is currently underway on Heigham Street.

■ For a plan of the closure points and diversion routes, see www.norfolk.gov.uk/bowthorperoad

Most Read

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police on scene of four vehicle collision on A47

Police are on the scene of a four vehicle collision on the A47 at Saddlebow. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Vandals ‘risking lives’ to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads nature reserve river bank is covered in ‘staggering’ amount of plastic waste

Waste on the bank of the River Yare near Whitlingham Broad. Tom Bristow (centre) with a bag of waste he collected from the river on Tuesday. Photo: Archant

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Busy roads to close for one month for safety work

A month of roadworks will be carried out at the junction of Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road Photo: Denise Bradley

Drmic has given Farke plenty to ponder

Josip Drmic's goal helped ensured City progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Can urban agriculture and vertical farming help feed a hungry world?

Leafy greens and herbs grown by Square Mile Farms on the roof of Microsoft's office in Paddington. Picture: SquareMileFarms
Drive 24