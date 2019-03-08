Search

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:31 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 07 July 2019

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

A road in a village on the outskirts of Norwich will be closed for almost a month for sewage works.

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: GoogleBurnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Burnt House Lane in Hethersett, near Norwich, will be closed for half a mile from Colney Lane for 26 days from Monday, July 15.

The closure is due to repair work to the foul sewers located under the road.

A diversion will be in place via Little Melton Henstead Road, Queens Road and Norwich Road.

Norfolk County Council said it hoped the work would be completed by August 9, but that if needed the road could remain closed for up to 18 months.

It added that anyone disobeying the traffic order could be fined £1,000.

For more information contact Adam Mayo at Norfolk County Council on 0344 800 8020.

