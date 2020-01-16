Car and HGV lorry involved in collision at roundabout

A woman suffered minor injuries following a crash between a car and a HGV lorry.

Police and firefighters were called out after the two vehicles were involved in a collision by a busy roundabout.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and police officers were alerted to the collision at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft at 4.35pm on Wednesday, January 15.

A police spokesman said: "We were called out following reports of collision involving a car and a lorry at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

"The female in the car had sustained some back pain.

"The fire service were also called to the scene as the collision was by a roundabout as it involved a HGV lorry and a Ford Fiesta Zetec."

The police spokesman said the woman's injuries were "minor" and there were no serious traffic delays, as the scene was cleared by 5.25pm.

