Car and HGV lorry involved in collision at roundabout

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 16 January 2020

Police and firefighters were called out after a car and HGV lorry were involved in a collision by a busy roundabout on Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A woman suffered minor injuries following a crash between a car and a HGV lorry.

Police and firefighters were called out after the two vehicles were involved in a collision by a busy roundabout.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and police officers were alerted to the collision at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft at 4.35pm on Wednesday, January 15.

A police spokesman said: "We were called out following reports of collision involving a car and a lorry at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

"The female in the car had sustained some back pain.

"The fire service were also called to the scene as the collision was by a roundabout as it involved a HGV lorry and a Ford Fiesta Zetec."

The police spokesman said the woman's injuries were "minor" and there were no serious traffic delays, as the scene was cleared by 5.25pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

