Car and HGV lorry involved in collision at roundabout
PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 16 January 2020
A woman suffered minor injuries following a crash between a car and a HGV lorry.
Police and firefighters were called out after the two vehicles were involved in a collision by a busy roundabout.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and police officers were alerted to the collision at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft at 4.35pm on Wednesday, January 15.
A police spokesman said: "We were called out following reports of collision involving a car and a lorry at Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.
"The female in the car had sustained some back pain.
"The fire service were also called to the scene as the collision was by a roundabout as it involved a HGV lorry and a Ford Fiesta Zetec."
The police spokesman said the woman's injuries were "minor" and there were no serious traffic delays, as the scene was cleared by 5.25pm.
