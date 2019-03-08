Search

Advanced search

Millions sought from government to help cut Norwich congestion

PUBLISHED: 15:17 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 02 September 2019

Heavy traffic in Norwich Photo: Archant

Heavy traffic in Norwich Photo: Archant

Emma Knights

Norwich could spearhead trailblazing ways to get more people to car share, if a multi-million pound bid for government cash is successful.

The city is one of seven areas through to the second round of a government scheme which aims to create three Future Mobility Zones.

Those are areas awarded money to tackle congestion and carbon emissions in innovative ways.

County councillors agreed on Monday to agree to the outline business case for the bid.

The council is seeking £16.2m towards a £24.6m project involving a number of initiatives, including:

Boosting the number of electric vehicles, including buses and car club vehicles

Using data to create an app which provides comprehensive information for all modes of travel

Greater promotion of car sharing

Surveys have shown an average of 85pc of private vehicles which travel across the Greater Norwich area have just one person in.

You may also want to watch:

And that rises to 95pc during rush hour periods, so officers are keen to find ways to get more people sharing vehicles.

It would complement the work which will be done through the money the government has awarded Greater Norwich through its Transforming Cities Fund.

A report which went before the Conservative-controlled cabinet stated: "There is significant benefit if we are able to reverse this trend and maximise the efficiency of the transport network."

Officers want to change people's behaviour, so that sharing vehicles is the norm.

And, of the app, they said: "A new app will be the key tool to bring together all mobility data and communicate it to users in a straightforward and easy to use way that has not been possible before in Norwich.

"This will be the 'go to' tool for any journeys that are made in Norwich.

"The app will be able to demonstrate that there are cost, health and journey time consideration of different travel options and should be applicable to both planned and spontaneous journeys."

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "This would enable us to reduce single car occupancy.

"If we can reduce that by 10pc, it would be a significant change for everybody, cutting congestion and emissions."

The council is due to find out before Christmas whether its bid is successful.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre leads to police action

Norfolk police were alerted to an illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre after footage emerged on Facebook. Pictured is the Norfolk Constabulary drone. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Retailer bucks the trend with plans to close Brexit stockpile warehouse

Aldiss in Fakenham is closing a warehouse it opened to stockpile for Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists