Traffic to be diverted with road closure in place

A road will be closed and traffic diverted as Essex And Suffolk Water carries out work next week on Mill Road in Burgh Castle, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as Essex And Suffolk Water carries out work next week on Mill Road in Burgh Castle, Great Yarmouth.

The work is set to be carried out for three days between Tuesday, December 10 and Thursday, December 12.

According to the Norfolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the road closure is in place with traffic diverted as "new water connection" work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place on "Land North of Strawlands" as Mill Road is closed and a diversion route will be in operation.

It states: "Excavate the carriageway and verge to install two 25mm connections and reinstate" along with other associated works.

A diversion route of 4.8km is set to be in operation while the works are carried out

First Norfolk and Suffolk buses said that with the road closure: "Service 5 will be diverted at Burgh Castle from Tuesday, December 10 for three days.

"Service 5 buses will operate outbound from Blue Sky via Mill Road and Stepshort to the Beccles Road roundabout, returning via the same route. 6A and 6B journeys will also go via Stepshort and Mill Road.

"Unfortunately we will be unable to serve Butt Lane and the Queens Head during the closure."

