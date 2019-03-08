Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 19:01 25 October 2019
Archant 2018
Nearly 10pc of serious and fatal accidents in Norfolk happened on the A47, making it the most dangerous road in the county.
Other accident-prone roads identified by the Department for Transport include the A149 and A140.
There were a total of 27 fatal accidents and 383 serious collisions on Norfolk roads in 2018.
Our map shows every location of fatal and serious car accidents that were reported to police last year.
Nearly 10pc of serious accidents happened on the A47 - some 32 crashes, with a further three accidents resulting in a casualty dying at the scene.
To improve safety on this road, the Eastern Daily Press, Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce launched the Just Dual It! campaign last year, calling for governmental funding to fully dual the A47.
"The people and businesses of Norfolk need change, and these statistics show just how much of a priority upgrading this road should be," said Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council.
On February 1, 2018, passenger Mark Rodwell, 47, from Doncaster, died after an accident between two lorries on the A47 between Dereham and Scarning, which had also seen three further serious accidents last year.
Mr Rodwell's death prompted Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman to label the road as a "notorious death trap".
Meanwhile, just east of Dereham, two of the six serious accidents on the A47 between Hockering and Easton happened at the junctions with Wood Lane and Berrys Lane near Honningham.
The four-mile stretch of road was closed for more than four hours after a woman in her 80s sustained injuries in a crash on February 18, 2018, while three people were injured in an accident on May 20, 2018.
Hockering parish councillor Richard Hawker said he believed installing traffic lights at the junctions would help to improve the road.
"There have been accidents at Honningham for the past 20/30 years because of those junctions," he said.
The second most dangerous road was the A149, which saw 19 serious collisions and two fatal accidents.
One of those fatal accidents happened on October 24, 2018, after Louisa Vardy, 28, died in a three-vehicle crash on the A149 between North Walsham and Worstead, which also saw two serious collisions between April and August last year.
RTC Hockering Honingham
RTC King's Lynn
RTC Long Stratton
RTC Norwich
RTC Yarmouth
