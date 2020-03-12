Drivers face 38-minute diversion for 'major maintenance works'

Major maintenance works will be carried out over three nights later this month to Waveney Bridge on the A146. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Motorists travelling on a busy commuter route will be faced with almost 40 extra minutes on their journey as a road is temporarily closed for three nights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Major maintenance works will be carried out overnight later this month to Waveney Bridge.

Repairs will be carried out to the structure on the A146 Norwich Road at Beccles, which was found in a dangerous 'deteriorating' state last month .

Traffic disruption is expected as motorists will have to follow a 22-mile diversion route.

The works will see Suffolk Highways close the road, 'from roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney' overnight between between 7pm and 6am, between March 25 and March 28.

According to Suffolk Highways, 'delays are likely' as the road is being closed to allow 'urgent replacement of bridge expansion joints'.

There will be no access through the site for pedestrians and cyclists as the work is carried out at the bridge which crosses the River Waveney by Beccles on the A146 Norwich Road.

A temporary 30mph speed limit 'across the structure from the roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney' will also be in operation from March 23 to April 3.

With traffic restrictions in place on Norwich Road for the three nights of work, a diversion route of 34.8km (21.6 miles) along the A146 - A143 - B1074 - A1117 - A146, and vice versa, will be in operation.

Waveney Bridge was partially closed by Suffolk Highways on February 11, as temporary traffic lights were installed.

Suffolk Highways closed one lane back then, and at the time a spokesman said: 'The road surface at the joint of the Waveney Bridge is deteriorating, causing the structure to become dangerous.

'To complete full repairs, a specialist sub-contractor is required but until we have established their availability, further details regarding dates and timescales remain unknown.'

Suffolk Highways had previously made two repairs to the bridge. However these failed on both occasions.

There has been reports of traffic delays during rush hour, as the road is often a main commuter route for people travelling from Beccles and Lowestoft to Norwich,

With the temporary 30mph speed limit in place from March 23 until April 3, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.