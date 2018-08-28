Roundabout exit reopens after three-vehicle crash

Police are at the scene of a crash on the roundabout where Millennium Way meets Peto Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Archant

An exit on a busy roundabout has reopened following a three-vehicle collision.

Police were called at about 8.05am this morning following reports of a crash in Lowestoft on the roundabout where Millennium Way meets Peto Way and Oulton Road.

Officers arrived at the scene to find there had been a collision between a Renault Trafic van, Citroen Xsara Picasso and Ford Focus, before closing the northbound exit onto Millennium Way.

An ambulance was dispatched to check over one of the occupants of the vehicles and the road has now been reopened.

Officers remain at the scene to oversee recovery of the vehicles.