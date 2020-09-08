Road to be closed and traffic diverted for pothole repairs

Motorists could face delays as a road is closed for repair work.

Traffic will be diverted as the road repairs are carried out on Thursday, September 10 on Lowestoft Road in Blundeston.

With Suffolk Highways carrying out pothole repairs, the work takes place from 9.30am on September 10 with a diversion of about 5.8km in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out along “the full length of the road.”

While the work is taking place, it adds that access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted: “Lowestoft Road, Blundeston will be closed on September 10 between 9.30am and 1pm for road repairs.

“Please follow the diversion - Hall Road, B1074, B1075 and vice versa.”

