Search

Advanced search

Road to be closed and traffic diverted for pothole repairs

PUBLISHED: 13:09 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 08 September 2020

Traffic will be diverted as the road repairs are carried out on Thursday, September 10 on Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Traffic will be diverted as the road repairs are carried out on Thursday, September 10 on Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists could face delays as a road is closed for repair work.

Traffic will be diverted as the road repairs are carried out on Thursday, September 10 on Lowestoft Road in Blundeston.

With Suffolk Highways carrying out pothole repairs, the work takes place from 9.30am on September 10 with a diversion of about 5.8km in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out along “the full length of the road.”

While the work is taking place, it adds that access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted: “Lowestoft Road, Blundeston will be closed on September 10 between 9.30am and 1pm for road repairs.

“Please follow the diversion - Hall Road, B1074, B1075 and vice versa.”

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Gamekeeper hurt as illegal hare coursing season gets under way in Norfolk

The hare coursing season is under way again after the harvest, amid calls for tighter penalties Picture: PA Images

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted