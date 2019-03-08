Search

Advanced search

Tree falls on train damaging driving cab

PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 10 August 2019

A tree fell on a train in Suffolk. Picture: Sonya Brown

A tree fell on a train in Suffolk. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

A tree fell on a train and damaged the driving cab during high winds.

Greater Anglia has said the incident happened at Worlingham, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, this morning (August 10).

The falling tree damaged the driving cab of the 7.07am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich and the train had to terminate at Beccles.

The driver was shaken but not hurt, Greater Anglia said.

Services on the line are now returning to normal but some delays and cancellations are expected on services between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Disruption is expected until 3pm today.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

Supermarket plans to open new store by the end of the year

Proposed plans for a new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was kept busy at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three vehicles get stuck under town’s notorious low bridge in just one day

A van stuck under Abbey Farm bridge. Picture: Gareth Wardell

Tree blocks road in city centre

A tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay George

New eco-gym gives users chance to pedal and charge phone at same time

Norfolk's first eco-gym opens in Memorial Park, North Walsham. Craig Potter, six, on an energy hand-bike. Pictures: David Bale

‘It will only make us stronger’ – Godfrey proud of City response after cruel first half at Liverpool

Ben Godfrey talks to keeper Tim Krul after Norwich City went 2-0 down during the first half at Anfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was kept busy at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists