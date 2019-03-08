Tree falls on train damaging driving cab
PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 10 August 2019
Archant
A tree fell on a train and damaged the driving cab during high winds.
Greater Anglia has said the incident happened at Worlingham, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, this morning (August 10).
The falling tree damaged the driving cab of the 7.07am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich and the train had to terminate at Beccles.
The driver was shaken but not hurt, Greater Anglia said.
Services on the line are now returning to normal but some delays and cancellations are expected on services between Norwich and Lowestoft.
Disruption is expected until 3pm today.