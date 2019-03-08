Tree falls on train damaging driving cab

A tree fell on a train in Suffolk. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

A tree fell on a train and damaged the driving cab during high winds.

#Beccles - A tree fell across the railway earlier at Worlingham between Oulton Broad South and Beccles as a result there is damage to the driving cab of the 07:07 from Lowestoft to Ipswich and this train has had to terminate at Beccles. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 10, 2019

Greater Anglia has said the incident happened at Worlingham, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, this morning (August 10).

The falling tree damaged the driving cab of the 7.07am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich and the train had to terminate at Beccles.

The driver was shaken but not hurt, Greater Anglia said.

Services on the line are now returning to normal but some delays and cancellations are expected on services between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Disruption is expected until 3pm today.

