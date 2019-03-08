Warning of possible delays on busy high street

BT will be carrying out the work on Wednesday, November 6 from the High Street junction of Mariners Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work takes place on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as BT carry out work on the A47 High Street in Lowestoft this week.

With BT carrying out the work on Wednesday, November 6, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation on the road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place from the "High Street junction of Mariners Street" as "cabling works" take place.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.