Warning of possible delays on busy high street
PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 November 2019
Archant
Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work takes place on a busy road.
It comes as BT carry out work on the A47 High Street in Lowestoft this week.
With BT carrying out the work on Wednesday, November 6, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation on the road.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.
It states that the work will be taking place from the "High Street junction of Mariners Street" as "cabling works" take place.
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.