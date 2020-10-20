Search

Road temporarily closed following crash between car and van

PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 20 October 2020

Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft was closed temporarily following a crash between a van and a Suzuki Swift car near the Bloodmoor roundabout. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A busy road had to be temporarily closed after a crash between a car and a van.

Police were called out about 12.05pm on Tuesday, October 20 following reports of a two vehicle collision in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said they responded following “a road traffic collision at Carlton Colville, near to the Bloodmoor roundabout, involving a van and Suzuki Swift.”

With Bloodmoor Road initially blocked as officers arrived at the scene, there was reports of traffic delays in Stradbroke Road, Pakefield.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called, but paramedics were stood down.

The police spokesman added: “One driver will take themselves to hospital.”

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene as Bloodmoor Road was closed temporarily.

The road was reopened at 1.10pm.

Keep up to date with the latest delays via the Live Traffic Map on our website.

