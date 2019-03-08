Search

'It's chaos' - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 16 July 2019

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A lorry was stuck on a narrow street in Norwich city centre this morning.

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The eight wheeler lorry was lodged between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate.

It had been there since around 9am and was believed to have been making a delivery to the Theatre Royal - but was misdirected by a taxi.

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The streets are home to businesses The Little Hair Boutique, The Wax Bar, Factotum and The Iron House.

Jeremy King, owner of The Iron House, said at the time: "It's chaos. We've had to move the protective tape cordoning off the lorry so customers don't have to limbo underneath it."

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Sophia Bix, the conversation officer at Norwich City Council, was on the scene inspecting the damage as it concerned listed buildings.

A Norfolk Recovery vehicle arrived on scene at 10:50am.

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police sectioned off a wider area between Thorns and Rabbit Coffee and a recovery team planned to tow the lorry through Dove Street.

At approximately 11.15am the lorry was dislodged by a tow and continued down St John's Maddermarket.

