'It's chaos' - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street
PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 16 July 2019
Archant
A lorry was stuck on a narrow street in Norwich city centre this morning.
The eight wheeler lorry was lodged between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate.
It had been there since around 9am and was believed to have been making a delivery to the Theatre Royal - but was misdirected by a taxi.
The streets are home to businesses The Little Hair Boutique, The Wax Bar, Factotum and The Iron House.
Jeremy King, owner of The Iron House, said at the time: "It's chaos. We've had to move the protective tape cordoning off the lorry so customers don't have to limbo underneath it."
Sophia Bix, the conversation officer at Norwich City Council, was on the scene inspecting the damage as it concerned listed buildings.
A Norfolk Recovery vehicle arrived on scene at 10:50am.
Police sectioned off a wider area between Thorns and Rabbit Coffee and a recovery team planned to tow the lorry through Dove Street.
At approximately 11.15am the lorry was dislodged by a tow and continued down St John's Maddermarket.