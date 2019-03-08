Search

Broken down lorry causing delays in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 08:33 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 04 October 2019

A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre is causing mayhem on the roads. Picture: Davey Lee

A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre has caused rush-hour delays.

The lorry broke down on Friday morning at the junction of Church Street with the Market Place.

The incident is likely to cause delays for up to two hours, until the lorry is removed.

Sanders Coaches said: "North Walsham Market Place is blocked by a broken down lorry so we are unable to serve this bus stop for now. Please use the bus stop by the Post Office or Lidl.

"It is expected to be approximately two hours before the lorry is able to be moved."

