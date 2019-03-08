Broken down lorry causing delays in Norfolk town

A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre is causing mayhem on the roads. Picture: Davey Lee Archant

A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre has caused rush-hour delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre is causing mayhem on the roads. Picture: Davey Lee A broken down lorry in North Walsham town centre is causing mayhem on the roads. Picture: Davey Lee

The lorry broke down on Friday morning at the junction of Church Street with the Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

The incident is likely to cause delays for up to two hours, until the lorry is removed.

Sanders Coaches said: "North Walsham Market Place is blocked by a broken down lorry so we are unable to serve this bus stop for now. Please use the bus stop by the Post Office or Lidl.

"It is expected to be approximately two hours before the lorry is able to be moved."

- Keep up to date with the latest information on our live traffic map.