Warning of possible delays for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 18 November 2019

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield on Monday, November 18. Picture: Google Images

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield on Monday, November 18. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

It comes as Suffolk County Council carries out work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield on Monday, November 18.

The council's highways team are due to carry out the work between 8.30am and 11.59pm today (Monday).

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place outside 77 London Road in Pakefield as a "gully is in need of releasing" along with other associated works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

