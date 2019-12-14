Train faults cause cancellation of London and Norwich services
PUBLISHED: 09:13 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 14 December 2019
Passengers are facing delays on the rails on the lines between London and Norwich.
Ten services on the line between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, which also calls at Diss, have been cancelled today.
The 7am and 7.30am trains this morning (December 14) did not run; and the 9.30am, 2.30pm and 7pm services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled.
Meanwhile trains at 9.30am, 10am, 12pm and 5pm from London travelling to Norwich have also all been cancelled.
According to Greater Anglia, the disruption to services is due to train faults.
