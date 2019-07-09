Search

Road closures and bus diversions announced for Run Norwich

09 July, 2019 - 15:10
Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Many city centre roads will be closed for Run Norwich at the end of the month.

On Sunday July 21, the city centre will be closed to traffic while runners race through Gentleman's Walk in a 10K lap around the city that finishes outside City Hall.

Last year's Run Norwich event attracted a record number of entries with 7,000 people registering to take part.

This year exceeded record demand with the 7,500 places available selling out in just four days.

READ MORE: Leeds AC's Philip Sesemann and Cambridge & Coleridge's Holly Archer take victories at Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Classic

The list of anticipated road closures is as follows:

- Riverside Road (in one direction with parking restrictions), 5am - 11.30am

- Theatre Street and Red Lion Street, 7am - 1pm

- Chapelfield Road (in one direction) and St Stephens Street, 9am - 10.15am

- King Street, 9.15am - 10.30am

- Rose Land and Prince of Wales Road, 9am - 11am

- Tombland, Magdalen Street and Blackfriars Street, 9.15am - 11.30am

- Carrow Road, 9.15am - 10.45am

- Wherry Road, 9.15am - 11am

- Bishopgate, 9.30am - 11.15am

READ MORE: Date revealed for when Run Norwich 2019 entries open

Because of the road closures the following bus diversions will be in place:

-Buses will call at Norwich Bus Station only until around 1pm (this applies to all buses Sunday morning)

- The route for most buses from the west (Dereham Road) and north (Taverham/Hellesdon/Old Catton/Sprowston/Heartsease) to and from the Bus Station will be up Grapes Hill and Chapelfield Road

- Buses will not be calling at Anglia Square, Tombland, Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street, Theatre Street or St Stephens Street before approximately 1pm

- The first Blue Line bus to arrive at the Rail Station will be at around 11am, departing at 11.10am and buses from 11am to 1pm will go between the Rail Station and the Bus Station past the football ground and up Bracondale

- Green Line 14 buses from Dussindale to Norwich and return will go via Harvey Lane, Ketts Hill and Barrack Street not past the Rail Station

- The 09.15am from Dussindale and 09.45am from the city will run to/from Duke Street

- Arrivals in the city at 10.15am, 11.15am and 12.15pm and departures at 10.45am, 11.45am and 12.45pm will run to/from the bus station

