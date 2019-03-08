Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google Archant

A key route into a Norfolk town centre will be closed for two days to allow Anglian Water to install updates.

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed between Hargham Road and Slough Lane, from Tuesday, May 7 until Thursday, May 8.

A diversion is in place and will take traffic via Hargham Road, The Green, Attleborough Road and Slough Lane.

Anglian Water said the road closure was unavoidable while they install a new water connection along the route.

