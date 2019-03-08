Key road into Norfolk town closed
PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 08 May 2019
A key route into a Norfolk town centre will be closed for two days to allow Anglian Water to install updates.
Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Roadworks,org
Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed between Hargham Road and Slough Lane, from Tuesday, May 7 until Thursday, May 8.
A diversion is in place and will take traffic via Hargham Road, The Green, Attleborough Road and Slough Lane.
Anglian Water said the road closure was unavoidable while they install a new water connection along the route.
