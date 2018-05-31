Train line and roads to close for major upgrade project

Oulton Broad North Train Station. Pic for File PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Several roads and a train line are to close as work is carried out on level crossings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The phased programme of work will begin in the coming weeks, with Network Rail installing a new signalling system to replace the old Victorian mechanical signals which have been operating for over 100 years.

A number of level crossings will be upgraded to full barriers with remotely controlled CCTV.

A replacement bus service will be in place during the weekend of January 11 and 12 as preparation work is carried out at the Strumpshaw and Lingwood Station Road crossings.

Road closures or local management will be in place to control the flow of traffic in order to allow engineers to install the new barrier equipment.

The work will see train services resume on the line between Reedham and Lowestoft, which has been closed since October 2018.

The Lingwood Station Road crossing will be closed for 20 days from Friday, January 10 at 11pm until 6am on Friday 31, while the Strumpshaw crossing will close for 34 days from 11pm on January 10 until 8am on Friday, February 14.

Lingwood Chapel Road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, January 31 until 8pm on Monday, February 10.

You may also want to watch:

Night-time traffic management control will be in place between 11pm and 6am at the Brundall crossing from Monday, February 3 until Monday, February 10, and at Cantley between Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 16.

Work will be carried out on the Victoria Road crossing, near to Oulton Broad South, nightly from Wednesday, February 5 until Saturday, February 8 between 11pm and 5am.

The crossing at Oulton Broad North will be closed a number of times, firstly on Saturday, February 8 at 11pm for 30 hours until 5am on Monday, February 10.

The crossing will then close nightly from February 10 until 15 between 11pm and 5am, before being closed a final time on Saturday, February 15 at 11pm until 8pm the following day.

A number of planned repairs will coincide with the closures, including track renewals at Lowestoft, Acle and Hassingham and maintenance work to the Reedham and Somerleyton swing bridges.

Ian Bradler, director of safety for Network Rail Anglia, said: "It's important to us that everyone feels safe when crossing the railway.

"We want to provide residents with the opportunity to ask us about the work we're doing and we can also explain how the new crossings will operate in future."

Network Rail will also be hosting a number of drop-in events for local residents to find out more about how to use the crossings safely once work is completed.

These will take place at Lingwood Village Hall on January 7 from 2pm until 7pm, Brundall Memorial Hall on January 8 from 2pm until 8pm, at Cantley Village Hall on January 14 from 2pm until 8pm, and at the Parcels Office at Lowestoft station on January 16 from 1pm until 8pm.