Busy road to be closed for a week for repairs

PUBLISHED: 15:07 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 14 January 2019

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A busy road will be closed for a week for carriageway repairs.

Work will begin on Lamsey Lane in Heacham on Monday, January 28.

The closure will extend from the junction with the A149 Lynn Road, in Heacham, westwards to the junction with Folgate Road.

During the resurfacing works the road will be closed to all through traffic.

A fully signed official diversion route via Lynn Road, Station Road, Staithe Road and Cheney Hill will be in operation for the duration of the works.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties in the roads affected will be maintained from one end at all times.

The work will cost £200,000. It is being funded from the £12.7m the county council has received from the government to spend on road repairs. This money is Norfolk’s share of the £420m made available to local authorities in England announced in October’s budget.

