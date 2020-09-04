Road to close for five weeks for £64,000 pavement work

Lacey Road in Taverham will be shut for five weeks from Monday, September 14. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

A road will be shut for five weeks so that the pavement can be improved in a £64,000 scheme.

Work on Lacey Road, in Taverham, is due to begin on Monday, September 14.

During the work, to improve the condition of the pavement and kerbing, the road will be shut along its entire length so workers can do their jobs safely.

Norfolk County Council said a signed diversion route will be put in place.

The council said vehicle access to properties would be maintained, but there could be some unavoidable delays when work is being done across entrances.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the five weeks of work is carried out.

The work, which will cost £64,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.