Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors
PUBLISHED: 12:10 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 01 August 2020
Kings Lynn Police
Police have brought in new traffic flow measures in a North Norfolk coastal village after a large number of tourists flocked to the area on Friday.
Brancaster saw an “unprecedented” number of visitors on the hottest day of the year so far, causing parking problems.
In a tweet, Kings Lynn Police, wrote: “Due to unprecedented numbers of visitors to Brancaster yesterday, we have introduced temporary measures to ease traffic flow in the area.
“Please be considerate & sensible when parking, allowing emergency vehicle access & others to pass #Brancaster #983 #1816 #49 @RNLIHunstanton.”
