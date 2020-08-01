Search

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

PUBLISHED: 12:10 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 01 August 2020

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Police have brought in new traffic flow measures in a North Norfolk coastal village after a large number of tourists flocked to the area on Friday.

Brancaster saw an “unprecedented” number of visitors on the hottest day of the year so far, causing parking problems.

In a tweet, Kings Lynn Police, wrote: “Due to unprecedented numbers of visitors to Brancaster yesterday, we have introduced temporary measures to ease traffic flow in the area.

“Please be considerate & sensible when parking, allowing emergency vehicle access & others to pass #Brancaster #983 #1816 #49 @RNLIHunstanton.”

