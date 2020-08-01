Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police Kings Lynn Police

Police have brought in new traffic flow measures in a North Norfolk coastal village after a large number of tourists flocked to the area on Friday.

Due to unprecedented numbers of visitors to Brancaster yesterday, we have introduced temporary measures to ease traffic flow in the area. Please be considerate & sensible when parking, allowing emergency vehicle access & others to pass #Brancaster #983 #1816 #49 @RNLIHunstanton pic.twitter.com/buL4UXOKN5 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 1, 2020

Brancaster saw an “unprecedented” number of visitors on the hottest day of the year so far, causing parking problems.

