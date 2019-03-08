Trains on King's Lynn line to be cancelled over lack of staff

A train at King's Lynn Station. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

Staff shortages are set to cause disruption on the King's Lynn to London rail route today.

The Great Northern Service route, which is operated by Govia Thameslink Railway, has been affected by a "short term unavailability of train crew."

This means that cancellations are expected and journey times may be extended by up to 60 minutes.

It affects travel in both directions between King's Cross and King's Lynn, Ely and Cambridge.

A replacement bus route has been requested by Great Northern and is available at King's Lynn, Cambridge and Ely.

However, the buses will be managed locally and customers are advised to speak to a member of staff to find out more information.

To complete the journey in London, train tickets will be valid on reasonable overground and underground routes at no extra cost.